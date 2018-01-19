PIX: What are Aishwarya, Sushmita doing together?

January 19, 2018 15:45 IST

Mickey Contractor brings the ladies together.

Bollywood's star makeup artiste Mickey Contractor celebrated 12 years of his association with MAC cosmetics.

A grand party was in order, and his friends from show business made sure to attend.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek came colour coordinated.

Dia Mirza, who plays Manayaata Dutt in Raju Hirani's Sanju.

Sushmita Sen, the most fabulous 42 year old on the planet.

Sonali Bendre, Bollywood's premier bibiliophile.

Sangeeta Bijlani.

Niranjan Iyengar guides Kajol, one of Mickey's favourite actresses.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene -- who will be seen in Bucket List, her first Marathi movie this year -- with Dr Sriram Nene.

Mickey Contractor with Jaya Bachchan and Hiroo Johar.

Karan Johar.

Neetu Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor.

Rakhi Sawant with Bianca Contractor, Mickey's daughter.

Manish Malhotra.

Neerja Director Ram Madhvani with wife Amita.

Photographer Avinash Gowariker with wife Shazia.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar