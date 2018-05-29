Revealed: Anushka's look in Sanju

Guess who Anushka Sharma plays in Sanju?
Three posters of Sanju character have been released so far.
On Friday, it was the Sonam-Ranbir poster.
On Saturday, it was the Paresh Rawal-Ranbir poster.
On Monday, it was the Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir poster.
Tuesday's poster features Anushka Sharma, who starred in Sanju Director Rajkumar Hirani's previous blockbuster PK.
'And here is my dear friend Anushka. It's a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch,' Raju tweeted with the poster.
