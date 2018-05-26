Does Paresh Rawal look like Sunil Dutt?

May 26, 2018 13:44 IST

After revealing Sonam on Friday, Raju Hirani reveals who plays Sanju's dad.

Raju Hirani plans to introduce the characters who feature in his Sanju every day.

After Friday's Sonam-Ranbir poster, Saturday's poster reveals Ranbir and Paresh Rawal.

'#Sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him. #RanbirKapoor @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @SirPareshRawal' Raju tweets.

The poster was, incidentally, unveiled a day after Sunil Dutt's 13th death anniversary.

Did you know who the original choice for Sunil's Dutt's role in Sanju was? Aamir Khan!