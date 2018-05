Check out who plays Sanju's best buddy

May 28, 2018 12:00 IST

After revealing Sonam Kapoor on Friday, and Paresh Rawal on Saturday, Raju Hirani reveals who plays Sanju's best friend.

After Friday's Sonam-Ranbir poster, and Saturday's father-son, Paresh Rawal-Ranbir poster, Monday's poster reveals Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

'Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju's best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May!' Rajkumar Hirani tweeted.

Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.