Kareena: 'Never worked with 3 heroines before'

Last updated on: May 29, 2018 16:23 IST

'After people watch this film, their thinking towards women will change.'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtsey Veere Di Wedding/Instagram

We last saw Kareena Kapoor in Udta Punjab in 2016.

After a two year break from the movies, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding.

"We are anxious to know how people are going to like it, how other girls are going to like the film," says Kareena.

"People have loved the trailer because the language of the film is different; it is a progressive film. We have seen this kind of films with men's point of view like Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but this film for the first time speaks about four friends through the girls' point of view."

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar and Kareena in Veere Di Wedding.

"This is a story of four childhood friends, and different stages of their marriage and love," says Kareena.

"There are certain issues we have never addressed. Swara's character is going through divorce; Shikha has problems in her marriage; my character is commitment-phobic and Sonam's character wants to get married."

"These girls are there is real life, but we don't talk about these things," she says.

IMAGE: Kareena speaks on Veere Di Wedding. Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

"After people watch this film, their thinking towards women will change," Kareena believes.

"Directors will think differently. Now, we can at least tell stories of friendship and love from a girl's point of view."

"When you see four girls together in a film, you will say it is a chick flick. Boys mostly don't watch such films because they think it will be about clothes, shoes and bags, but this film is not like that."

"It is about friendship and love, that's why our producers, especially Rhea (Kapoor), have decided we should say this is not a chick flick," Kareena adds.

IMAGE: Kareena in Veere Di Wedding.

"I have always worked with heroes," she says, adding, "I have never worked with three heroines before."

"I don't have any pressure, but I am excited. The film has come out well; we have made an entertaining film and ultimately we are here to entertain the audience. I feel they will love it," Kareena adds..

"We shouldn't take things seriously. Feminism, women empowerment and all that is there, of course, but it is a good film, enjoy it with a popcorn."