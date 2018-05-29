Govinda playing 'the biggest scamster of our times'

May 29, 2018 11:45 IST

Rangeela Raja features Govinda as a high-living businessman.

Subhash K Jha reports.

Former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has plotted a comeback role for his favourite actor.

Rangeela Raja features Govinda in the role of a high-living businessman.

Last week, Nihalani shot a song-and-dance sequence with Govinda, choreographed by Chinni Prakash.

"Who is Govinda playing? Let's just keep the suspense going," Nihalani tells me. "All I can say is that Govinda plays the biggest scamster of our times."

Rangeela Raja, which opens in August, reunites Govinda and Nihalani after 35 years.

Says Nihalani emotionally, "It felt just like old times when we shot together for his debut film Ilzaam."

"Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been," adds Nihalani.

"Chinni Prakash, who has done many of Govinda's dances in my films, gave Govinda steps this time that only Govinda can do."

"No concession for age. And Govinda wasn't looking for easier steps."