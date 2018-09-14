PIX: Malaika celebrates with Salman, Arbaaz

Last updated on: September 14, 2018 14:51 IST

The Khan-daan gets together to welcome Lord Ganesha!

Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home on Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrated with her family and friends in the evening.

It was a star-studded bash but the highlight of the evening was Arbaaz Khan introducing his rumoured girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, to the media.

Here's looking at pictures of the day-long celebrations:

Sisters Alvira and Arpita welcome Lord Ganesha home.

The Lord arrives!

Sohail Khan with his father, Salim Khan.

Dabboo Ratnani with his colourfully dressed family, wife Manisha and kids Kiara, Myrah and Shivaan.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Tanya Deol pick blue for the occasion.

Amrita Arora with her parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, and her son, Rayaan.

Malaika Arora Khan.

Helen.

Anu Dewan with her daughter Sarah.

Sophie Choudry.

Anita Raaj.

Deanne Pandey.

Deanne's children, Ahaan and Alanna Pandey.

Dino Morea.

Karanvir Bora with wife Teejay Sidhu.

Shaina NC.

Surily Goel with a guest.

Katrina Kaif.

Katrina's sister Isabel.

Ramesh Taurani.

Iulia Vantur.

Sangeeta Bijlani.

Salman Khan.

Kabir Bedi with wife Mini Mathur.

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia.

Waluscha DeSousa.

Huma Qureshi.

Neelam with daughter Ahana.

Nikhil Dwivedi with wife Gowri.

Atul Agnihotri.

Sohail and his son Nirvaan, second from right, welcome Vatsal Seth and his wife Ishita.

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ahana takes from a break from the shooting of Student Of The Year 2, to accompany her mum, Bhavna.

Jatin Pandit.

Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani.

Aditya Thackeray with the hosts, Arpita and Aayush.

Aamir Ali with wife Sanjeeda.

Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya.

Athiya Shetty.

Daisy Shah.

Ekta Kapoor arrives with Mushtaq Sheikh.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha.

Malaika-Arbaaz's son Arhaan, second from left, with his friends.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar