PIX: Karisma-Kareena party with Aamir, Salman, SRK

Last updated on: September 14, 2018 15:44 IST

It's party night for Bollywood!

After the guests trooped out from Arpita Khan's party, they trooped into Mukesh Ambani's home, at the other side of Mumbai.

The Ambanis hosted some of Bollywood's biggest stars for their grand Ganpati bash.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzle in yellow.

Aamir Khan.

Watch the guests arrive.

Ileana D'Cruz.

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri.

Sachin Tendulkar escorts wife Anjali and son Arjun.

John Abraham.

Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif.

Yami Gautam.

Rhea Chakraborty with Huma Qureshi.

Kiara Advani.

Uddhav Thackeray with the host of the evening, Mukesh Ambani.

Anant with his mother Nita Ambani.

Siddharth Roy Kapur with Manish Malhotra.

Shweta Bachchan.

Jackie Shroff escorts Rekha and Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita.

Music composers Ajay-Atul.

Armaan Jain.

Hema Malini.

Yash Birla.

Amitabh Bachchan strolls in.

Jackie Shroff catches up with his Khalnayak heroine Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Sriram Nene.

The Shettys: Athiya and Aahan with their parents, Suneil and Mana.

Aditya Thackeray with his mother, Rashmi.

Poonam Sinha with son Kush and his wife Taruna.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Karan Johar.

Are those his favourite pair of shoes?

Shaina NC.

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant welcomes the guests.

Sanjay Nirupam.

Anil Ambani walks into his brother's home.

Shobha De.

The sensation of the Navratri season, Falguni Pathak.

Zaheer Khan and his gorgeous wife, Sagarika Ghatke.

Prasoon Joshi.

Anupama Chopra with her daughter, Zuni.

Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife Sunita.

Anu Malik with his family, wife Anju and daughters, Anmol and Ada.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar