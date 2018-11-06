rediff.com

#BollywoodInspiration: Perfect that Diwali look!

November 06, 2018 14:21 IST

Happy Diwali, folks!

A festival of lights and loveliness. 

A time for glamour and glow. 

It's Diwali, folks!

Sukanya Verma turns the spotlight on Bollywood's gorgeous ladies to inspire your festive style.

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Pick a colour that becomes you.

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Bold lips are the best!

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Statement earrings are the key to instant dazzle.

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Channel your inner desi girl.

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

So what's it going to be? A glittering lehenga? 

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

A sparkling sari?

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Or a golden gown?

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Some inspiration from the Queen of Make-Up.

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Flowers in the hair add 'chaar chaand' to a woman's beauty.

 

Bollywood's MOST glamorous looks for Diwali!

Don't forget to wear those diamonds.

Sukanya Verma
