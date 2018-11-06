BollywoodInspiration: Perfect that Diwali look!

Happy Diwali, folks!
A festival of lights and loveliness.
A time for glamour and glow.
It's Diwali, folks!
Sukanya Verma turns the spotlight on Bollywood's gorgeous ladies to inspire your festive style.
Pick a colour that becomes you.
Bold lips are the best!
Statement earrings are the key to instant dazzle.
Channel your inner desi girl.
So what's it going to be? A glittering lehenga?
A sparkling sari?
Or a golden gown?
Some inspiration from the Queen of Make-Up.
Flowers in the hair add 'chaar chaand' to a woman's beauty.
Don't forget to wear those diamonds.
