PIX: Salman returns home

Scenes from outside Salman Khan's house.

After his release from the Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan received a rousing welcome at home.

Family, friends, photographers rushed to his home at Bandra, north west Mumbai even as Salman made his way in.

The star spent two nights in jail in connection with the blackbuck poaching case and was released on bail on Saturday, April 7.

Salman drives in.

The star waves to his fans who gathered outside his home as his bodyguard Shera, who has shadowed him through the years, stays closely behind.

Ahil Sharma -- his sister Arpita's little son -- takes in his mamu's fan following.

Salma and Salim Khan with their son.

Salman greets the crowds.

The star probably didn't sleep well in jail and gestures that's just what he wants to do.

Varun Dhawan, who starred in the remake of Salman's hit Judwa, drives in.

Ramesh Taurani is producing Salman's latest film, Race 3.

Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Malaika Arora is close to her former husband Arbaaz Khan's family.

Helen.

Aayush Sharma, Arpita's husband.

Salman's sisters Alvira and Arpita accompanied him to Jodhpur.

Prabhu Deva will direct Salman in Dabangg 3.

Kabir Khan directed Salman in Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight.

Mukesh Chhabra.

Bobby Deol shares the screen with Salman in Race 3.

Arhaan Khan, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son, with his cousin Yohan, Seema and Sohail Khan's son.

Remo D'Souza, who directed Salman in Race 3, drives in with his wife Lizelle.

Jacqueline Fernandez has starred with Salman in Kick and Race 3.

Sania Mirza.

