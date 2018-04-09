Ekta-Tusshar celebrate dad Jeetendra's birthday

April 09, 2018 13:06 IST

Happy 76th, Jeetuji!

Jeetendra celebrated his 76th birthday on April 7 and his family celebrated the special day with him.

The Kapoors hosted a birthday bash with close friends in attendance.

Ekta and the peeps attending the party shared inside pictures on social media, and it looked like a lot of fun!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mushtaq Shiekhg>/Instagram

Balaji Marketing Head Ruchikaa Kapoor, second from left, with Anita Hassanandani, Mona Singh, Mushtaq Sheikh, Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra writing, 'Youth has no Age! Happy happy birthdayyyy to one of the most inspiring people I know... No one can make 76 look so good.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruchikaa Kapoor/Instagram

The birthday boy and his wife ShobhaKapoor join in for a group pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta posts this picture with Mona, mom Shobha and Madhu Behl writing, 'With d two bosses of #roseaudiovisuals #balajitelefilms @bubblesbehl @shobha9168 !! @srishtibehlarya @goldiebehl #kehnekohumsafarhain.'

Madhu Behl is Srishti and Goldie Behl's mum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Another selfie from the night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

A selfie with the birthday boy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram

'Happiest birthday Ravi uncle.. wishing you joy and happiness always,' Neelam writes, with this picture of husband Samir Soni and Jeetuji.

Jeetendra wears his signature white.

Prem Chopra.

Anita with her husband Rohit Reddy.

Ekta!

Ruchikaa and Mona.

David Dhawan.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar