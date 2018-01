PIX: Malaika, Karan, Abhishek party with Farah

January 10, 2018 13:40 IST

Who can turn down an invite from Mrs Kunder?

Farah Khan turned 53 on January 9 and hosted a party at her home for friends and colleagues.

Malaika Arora Khan.

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra.

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula.

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita.

Jackie Shroff.

Sajid Khan, Farah's kid bro, and her buddy Tabu.

Huma Qureshi, now a part of Farah's buddy gang.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Farah's uncle.

Director Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur.

Abhishek Bachchan and niece Navya Navelli.

Shweta Bachchan, Navya's mum, with lawyer Kaajal Anand, who turns 50 on January 12, and designer Vikram Phadnis.

Actor Karan Kapoor with wife banker Naina Bachchan.

Sonu Sood, who featured in Farah's last film, Happy New Year.

Perennial party faves Chunky Pandey with wife Bhavna.

Ashutosh Gowarikar and wife Sunita.

Star of the Year Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekha.

Movie mogul Karan Johar.

Actor Sikander Kher.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Wardha.

Vivaan Shah, also part of the Happy New Year cast.

Composers Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani.

Director Punit Malhotra

Casting Caliph Mukesh Chhabra.

Amrita Raichand.

Priya Dutt with husband Owen Roncon.

Kaajal Anand posted a picture from the birthday bash on Twitter.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar