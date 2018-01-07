10 sequels coming up in 2018

January 07, 2018 11:09 IST

Will we see a Baahubali kind of blockbuster this year?

2017 was the year for blockbuster sequels.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Fukrey Returns...

Joginder Tuteja previews the 10 sequels coming up for release in 2018.

Hate Story 4

Release date: March 2



IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela with director Vishal Pandya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandya/Twitter

Each of the Hate Story films has done better than the previous movie.

This is the only erotic-thriller franchise that has done well in Bollywood.

The fourth movie has Vishal Pandya directing, starring hottie Urvashi Rautela.

Baaghi 2

Release date: March 30



IMAGE: Tiger Shroff on the poster of Baaghi 2.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala promises a bigger Baaghi 2, the sequel to director Sabbir Khan's movie.

Tiger Shroff returns in a tougher avatar under Ahmed Khan's direction.

Baaghi was Tiger's biggest grosser. The sequel should hopefully take him to the Rs 100 crore club.

2.0

Release date: April 27



IMAGE: Akshay Kumar on the 2.0poster.

The biggest sequel of 2018, directed by Shankar, has Rajinikanth as the lead and Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. Amy Jackson adds the glamour.

Race 3

Release date: June 5



IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The Race movies have been hits.

The third film in the franchise won't have directors Abbas-Mustan. Remo D'Souza takes over the reins; Saif Ali Khan also makes way for Salman Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah have been signed up. Anil Kapoor continues from the previous Race movies.

Total Dhamaal

Release date: December 7



IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chowdhry, Jaaved Jaaferi on the Dhamaalposter.

Director Indra Kumar has pulled off a casting coup for the third Dhamaal movie.

Besides Ajay Devgn, he roped in his Beta stars, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

The usual suspects -- Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi -- stay on.

Namastey England

Release date: December 7



IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in an ad.

Vipul Shah has signed on a new cast for Namastey England, a sequel to his hit Namastey London, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra star in the new film.

Student Of The Year 2

Release date: To be announced



IMAGE: Tiger Shroff on the Student Of The Year 2 poster.

Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff in the male lead will be directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys).

The leading lady hasn't been announced yet, but there's buzz that Bhavna and Chunky Pandey's gorgeous elder daughter Ananya will make her Bollywood debut in this Karan Johar production.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Release date: To be announced



IMAGE: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 poster.

Yamla Pagla Deewana was a hit, but the sequel flopped.

Undeterred, Dharampaaji -- who will be 83 this December -- and his sons Sunny Deol -- who will be 61 in October -- and Bobby Deol -- who will be 49 in January -- will star in a third YPD caper along with Kriti Kharbanda.

Like always, we wish the dear Deols well.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Release date: To be announced



IMAGE: Jimmy Sheirgill and Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jimmy Sheirgill/Twitter

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster was a success. Its sequel made more moolah, but wasn't on the same quality level as the first.

Part 3 holds prominence since Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangda Singh join the original cast of Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill.

Vishwaroopam 2Release date: To be announced



IMAGE: Kamal Haasan on the Vishwaroopam 2poster.

Vishwaroopam created a stir, but wasn't a commercial success. One expects a better outcome for Kamal Haasan's patriotic, action-packed, dramatic, thriller sequel.