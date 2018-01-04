Patralekhaa, Kalki, Katrina: Who is the hottest this week?

January 04, 2018 11:45 IST

We're sure it's difficult to pick one!

Bollywood's gorgeous ladies have started 2018 on a *very* hot note!

Take a look at the hottest pictures of the week on Instagram, shared by the ladies:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

'"The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild n free." ~Anonymous #beachbum #littlemusingofanunkeptmind,' Patralekhaa writes, as she holidays with beau Rajkummar Rao in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani has found 'heaven'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shows us how she gets her stunning figure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

'Is this heaven,' asks Jacqueline Fernandez, posing from the Batur Natural hot spring in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Twitter

'Lounging with a hottie,' writes Sunny Leone, sharing a pic with hubby Daniel Weber.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif enjoys the happy sunny days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty chills with hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

'At the dead sea. Very much alive. Happy end of another year,' Kalki Koechlin captions this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shows off her perfect pins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant lounges by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samita Bangargi/Instagram

Actress Samita Bangargi is 'sunkissed in Phuket'.