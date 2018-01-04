Patralekhaa, Kalki, Katrina: Who is the hottest this week?

We're sure it's difficult to pick one!
Bollywood's gorgeous ladies have started 2018 on a *very* hot note!
Take a look at the hottest pictures of the week on Instagram, shared by the ladies:
'"The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild n free." ~Anonymous #beachbum #littlemusingofanunkeptmind,' Patralekhaa writes, as she holidays with beau Rajkummar Rao in Thailand.
Disha Patani has found 'heaven'!
Malaika Arora shows us how she gets her stunning figure.
'Is this heaven,' asks Jacqueline Fernandez, posing from the Batur Natural hot spring in Bali.
'Lounging with a hottie,' writes Sunny Leone, sharing a pic with hubby Daniel Weber.
Katrina Kaif enjoys the happy sunny days.
Shilpa Shetty chills with hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan in Dubai.
'At the dead sea. Very much alive. Happy end of another year,' Kalki Koechlin captions this pic.
Neha Dhupia shows off her perfect pins.
Rakhi Sawant lounges by the pool.
Actress Samita Bangargi is 'sunkissed in Phuket'.
