PIX: Katrina, Jacqueline celebrate Eid with Salman

Last updated on: June 17, 2018 19:21 IST

Salman celebrates Eid with family and friends.

Each year, Eid is celebrated by the Khan khandaan at Galaxy Apartments, the building in Bandra, north west Mumbai, where where Salman Khan lives with his parents, Salma and Salim Khan.

This year, the venue for the celebration shifted to Arpita Khan Sharma's home on Carter Road, a kilometre or so away from the family home.

Last year, Ganesh Chaturthi was also celebrated at Arpita's home.

Salman Khan waves to fans from his Galaxy Apartments balcony along with Amrita Arora's children Rayaan and Azaan Ladak.

Later in the day, Salman attended his younger sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Eid celebrations.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman's elder sister, with husband Atul Agnihotri.

Arbaaz Khan.

Amrita Arora, her nephew Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan with their parents, Seema and Sohail Khan.

The legendary Helen.

Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Katrina Kaif.

Sonakshi Sinha with Iulia Vantur.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Daisy Shah.

Huma Qureshi and kid bro Saqeeb Saleem.

Tanya and Bobby Deol.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

Athiya Shetty with her dad Suneil Shetty.

Riteish Deshmukh with Mushtaq Sheikh.

Mukesh Chhabra and Jackky Bhagnani.

Politician Baba Siddique with son Zeeshan Siddique,

Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Sheikh,

Ramesh Taurani with daughter Raveena Taurani.

Manish Malhotra with Pooja Hegde.

Kehkashan Patel.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Siddhu.

Gouri Pandit and her husband Nikhil Dwivedi.

Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Seth.

Freddy Daruwala and Yash Tonk.

Karthik Aaryan.

Varun Sharma.

Kishen Kumar.

Ahaan Pandey.

Anil Kapoor also attended Shabana Azmi's Eid party.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha were there too.

Shabana Azmi with Shahana Goswami, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, Tanvi Azmi, Divya Dutta and Dia Mirza.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar