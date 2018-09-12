Are you fashion ready for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Take a few style tips from Bollywood!
It's that time of the year again when exuberant cries of Ganpati Bappa Morya fill India's streets and homes.
And when it comes to festivals, can Bollywood's glamorous lot be far behind?
It's the perfect occasion to gobble delicious modaks and deck up in designer finery.
Sukanya Verma helps you take festive fashion inspiration from the stars.
Kriti Sanon
Festival make-up is taken very seriously by the fashionistas.
Kriti's kajal is on-point.
Deepika Padukone
We're huge fans of DeePad's dewy, old world make-up.
Alia Bhatt
A string of fresh, fragrant mogras is the ideal finishing touch to Alia's festive chic.
Madhuri Dixit
This stunner shows off her million-dollar smile and traditional avatar to welcome her favourite festival and seek blessings for her upcoming projects, Total Dhamaal and Kalank.
Vidya Balan
Traditional silk weaves like benarasi and kanjeevaram make for a resplendent festival look.
One of its biggest champions, Vidya Balan would certainly agree.
Kajol
Back knot, backless, halter -- pick a blouse design that complements your sari and silhouette.
Varun Dhawan
The Sui Dhaaga hero makes a case for eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and ‘Made in India' fashion in a lemon yellow, handcrafted, thread-embroidered kurta pajama.
Sonam Kapoor
Indian festivals brim with enthusiasm and colours. So must you.
Take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor
Misha and Zain's daddy has the coolest dressing sense.
Guys, take a leaf from his minimalist and modern take on the classic kurta churidar.
Katrina Kaif
If Katrina's gold rush cannot tempt you to make a trip to the bank locker and bring out some of that bling, nothing will.
Ranbir Kapoor
Dapper in desi, the Sanju superstar rocks a stylish ethnic number that's festive without going overboard.
Karishma Tanna
Never underestimate the power of a statement necklace.
Mithila Palkar
When going traditional, why not all the way? The 28-year-old actress's colourful nath (traditional Maharashtrian nose ring) inspires jewellery goals.
Hrithik Roshan
For everyone who thought Nehru jackets are synonymous with politicians, we give you Hrithik Roshan.
Karisma Kapoor
Lolo's sartorial elegance isn't limited to Western wear.
Dazzling yet understated, what's not to love about her sapphire blue anarkali paired with emerald danglers and sparkling jootis?
Arjun Kapoor
Easy, elegant and ethnic - -the Namaste England hero's festive style is doable and dandy.
