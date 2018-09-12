Are you fashion ready for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Last updated on: September 12, 2018 17:19 IST

Take a few style tips from Bollywood!

It's that time of the year again when exuberant cries of Ganpati Bappa Morya fill India's streets and homes.

And when it comes to festivals, can Bollywood's glamorous lot be far behind?

It's the perfect occasion to gobble delicious modaks and deck up in designer finery.

Sukanya Verma helps you take festive fashion inspiration from the stars.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Festival make-up is taken very seriously by the fashionistas.

Kriti's kajal is on-point.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram.

We're huge fans of DeePad's dewy, old world make-up.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A string of fresh, fragrant mogras is the ideal finishing touch to Alia's festive chic.

Madhuri Dixit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

This stunner shows off her million-dollar smile and traditional avatar to welcome her favourite festival and seek blessings for her upcoming projects, Total Dhamaal and Kalank.

Vidya Balan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Traditional silk weaves like benarasi and kanjeevaram make for a resplendent festival look.

One of its biggest champions, Vidya Balan would certainly agree.

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Back knot, backless, halter -- pick a blouse design that complements your sari and silhouette.

Varun Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The Sui Dhaaga hero makes a case for eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and ‘Made in India' fashion in a lemon yellow, handcrafted, thread-embroidered kurta pajama.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Indian festivals brim with enthusiasm and colours. So must you.

Take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Misha and Zain's daddy has the coolest dressing sense.

Guys, take a leaf from his minimalist and modern take on the classic kurta churidar.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

If Katrina's gold rush cannot tempt you to make a trip to the bank locker and bring out some of that bling, nothing will.

Ranbir Kapoor

Dapper in desi, the Sanju superstar rocks a stylish ethnic number that's festive without going overboard.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/ Instagram

Never underestimate the power of a statement necklace.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

When going traditional, why not all the way? The 28-year-old actress's colourful nath (traditional Maharashtrian nose ring) inspires jewellery goals.

Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

For everyone who thought Nehru jackets are synonymous with politicians, we give you Hrithik Roshan.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Lolo's sartorial elegance isn't limited to Western wear.

Dazzling yet understated, what's not to love about her sapphire blue anarkali paired with emerald danglers and sparkling jootis?

Arjun Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Easy, elegant and ethnic - -the Namaste England hero's festive style is doable and dandy.