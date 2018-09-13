Anushka-Varun share Ganpati pictures

Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Film folk have welcomed Lord Ganesha with much festivity and fanfare.
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan promote their new film Sui Dhaaga with an eco-friendly Ganpati.
Raveena Tandon posts a picture of her Ganpati and writes, 'Ganeshaye Namah. Our Bappa comes home! With all our love and non guilt of polluting Mother Earth further with chemicals and harmful dyes, Made entirely out of vegetarian food ingredients, that the fish can consume!'
Tusshar Kapoor celebrates with his son Laksshya.
Kriti Sanon celebrates Ganpati with Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Luka Chuppi in Mathura.
The Shetty sisters -- Shilpa and Shamita -- with the Lord.
Adah Sharma with her handmade eco-friendly Ganesha, made from clay dough.
Maneish Paul and his wife Sanyukta bring Lord Ganesha home.
