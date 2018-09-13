Anushka-Varun share Ganpati pictures

September 13, 2018 16:06 IST

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Film folk have welcomed Lord Ganesha with much festivity and fanfare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan promote their new film Sui Dhaaga with an eco-friendly Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon posts a picture of her Ganpati and writes, 'Ganeshaye Namah. Our Bappa comes home! With all our love and non guilt of polluting Mother Earth further with chemicals and harmful dyes, Made entirely out of vegetarian food ingredients, that the fish can consume!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor celebrates with his son Laksshya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon celebrates Ganpati with Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Luka Chuppi in Mathura.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

The Shetty sisters -- Shilpa and Shamita -- with the Lord.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma with her handmade eco-friendly Ganesha, made from clay dough.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneish Paul/Instagram

Maneish Paul and his wife Sanyukta bring Lord Ganesha home.