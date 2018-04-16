rediff.com

PIX: Alia, Sara, Kareena's day out

Last updated on: April 16, 2018 09:57 IST

It's a regular weekend for these filmi folk.

Sara Ali Khan sure leads a dedicated and disciplined life as she prepares for her Bollywood debut.

The actress is often spotted outside her gym, and Saturday was no different.

Here's a look at what Sara, and Bollywood's other celebs did on Saturday.

 

Alia Bhatt promotes her film Raazi.

 

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt visits her dad Mahesh Bhatt's office in Khar, north west Mumbai.

 

Sara gets ready for gym time.

 

Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan takes a spin on his cycle.

 

Varun Dhawan promotes October.

 

Sidharth Malhotra steps out.

 

Sophie Choudry's dog says hello to his pal.

 

Kriti Sanon steps out of a salon.

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene emerges from her vanity van at the Mehboob Studios.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shoots at the Mehboob Studios.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

