PIX: Karisma, Kareena's dinner party

April 16, 2018 14:49 IST

Sunday's a fun day for these B-town celebs.

How does Bollywood unwind on a Sunday?

The Kapoor sisters -- Karisma and Kareena -- met up with their BFFs Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra for dinner.

Shraddha Kapoor finishes gymming.

Disha Patani steps out after lunch.

Aditi Rao Hydari was also present. What's cooking, ladies?

Alia Bhatt and Sheeba Chaddha shot Gully Boy at Goregaon station, north west Mumbai.

Ameesha Patel steps out of a salon.

Kathik Aryan played football...

... with Ranbir Kapoor....

... and Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar