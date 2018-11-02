rediff.com

PIX: Bhumi lights up MAMI closing night

November 02, 2018 18:21 IST

Bollywood's glamour night out.

The 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival concluded with an apt glamorous closing night on November 1, as stars glided on the red carpet.

The guiding lights of the festival -- Anupama Chopra and Kiran Rao -- made sure MAMI was a success once again, as it screened good cinema from around the world.

 

Bhumi Pednekar looked spectacular in her Reem Acra dress. She was one of the hosts of the evening.

 

 

Vicky Kaushal shared the hosting duties. Both Vicky and Bhumi are part of Takht, Karan Johar's next film as director.

 

 

Kiran Rao, along with Anupama Chopra, is the driving force behind MAMI.

 

 

Soha Ali Khan had a cute Halloween celebration with her daughter Inaya.

 

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of Uri, which stars Vicky Kaushal.

 

 

Parvathy made her Bollywood debut last year with Qarib Qarib Singlle, a romantic film that saw her star with Irrfan Khan.

 

Amrya Dastur

Amrya Dastur.

 

 

Renuka Shahane.

 

 

Sai Tamhankar.

 

 

Bejoy Nambiar, one of MAMI's trustees.

 

Rajkummar Rao

It been a good year for Rajkummar Rao. He's set a personal record -- five releases in a year (Omerta, Fanney Khan, Stree, Love Sonia and 5 Weddings) and his performances have been much appreciated.

 

Gauri Shinde, R Balki, Soha Ali Khan

Soha with the film-maker couple, Gauri Shinde and R Balki.

 

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor.

 

 

Vishal Bhardwaj's next film will star Irrfan and Deepika Padukone.

 

Rima Das with the cast of her film, Village Rockstars

 

Rima Das (centre, in the pink sari) with the cast and crew of her film, Village Rockstars, which will represent India at the Oscars next year.

 

Anupriya Goenka was last spotted in Sacred Games

Anupriya Goenka was last seen in Sacred Games.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi was also seen in Sacred Games.

 

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

