Stars, stars and stars at MAMI!

October 26, 2018 13:44 IST

India's biggest film festival opens!

The 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival opened at at the Gateway of India on Thursday, October 25, night.

The opening film of the festival was Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, starring Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dasani, about which you can read on the link to your left.

64 films in 37 languages from 43 countries will be screened at MAMI and you can check out the best Indian films in the left link below.

Kiran Rao, one of MAMI's guiding spirits, with her husband.

MAMI Director Anupama Chopra.

Host of the evening Kalki Koechlin.

Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dasani, stars of Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, whose Thugs Of Hindostan will be on screens on November 8.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Diana Penty.

Saiyami Kher.

Tabu.

Yami Gautam.

Priya Bapat.

Tanuja Chandra.

Rasika Dugal.

Rajkumar Hirani, Shantanu Moitra, Manjeet Hirani.

Amyra Dastur.

Tara Sharma and Roopak Saluja.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

Jayshree T with husband Jai Prakash and son Swastik.

Malavika Mohanan.

Dulquer Salmaan.

Radhika Apte.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas.

Kritika Kamara.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Sonali Kulkarni and husband Nachiket Pantvaidya.

Zoya Akhtar with Dia Mirza and a friend.

Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, at whose early December wedding Beyonce will sing.

Anil Kapoor.

Jaya Bachchan.

Laila Majnu actors Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri.

Kunal Kapoor, Sohum Shah, Aparshakti Khurrana.

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Rohan Sippy.

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Shyam Benegal and Kiran Shantaram.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar