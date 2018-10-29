Look, who turned up for the MAMI brunch

October 29, 2018 15:21 IST

Bollywood Women Power!

The 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and Oxfam India co-hosted the 'Women in Film' brunch to celebrate gender equality in cinema and women's movement in the industry to fight harassment in the workplace.

The ladies present at the event were:

Sai Tamhankar, seen recently in Love Sonia.

Mouni Roy, who starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold.

Shreya Pilgaonkar, who will be seen next in the Web series, Mirzyapur.

Yami Gautam, who told us last month, "If your film does not do well and if you don't have a godfather and you are not a star kid, then your next film selection may have a restriction."

Kiara Advani, who wants to be a "pan-Indian entertainer."

Aahana Kumra.

Aamna Sharif.

MAMI's guiding spirit Kiran Rao.

MAMI Director Anupama Chopra.

Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Zoya Akhtar.

Divya Dutta.

Shruti Seth.

Sayani Gupta.

Mini Mathur.

Parvathy, the vocal Malayalam film actress who made an impression in Qarib Qarib Single opposite Irrfan.

Amit Sadh, last seen in Gold.

Rima Das, whose Village Rockstars is India's entry for next year's Oscars.

Director Tanuja Chandra, Anupama Chopra's elder sister. Their brother Vikram Chandra wrote the novel Sacred Games, on which the Netflix series is based,

Vanita Kumar and Omung Kumar.

Daksha Seth, right, with a friend.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar