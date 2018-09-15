PIX: Aayush-Arpita say goodbye to Ganesha

September 15, 2018 12:46 IST

Ganpati Bappa Morya pudhchya varshi laukariya!

After prayers and celebration, Arpita Khan Sharma and her family bid adieu to Ganpati on Friday, September 14.

Sohail Khan gives Aahil a better view while Arpita takes in the proceedings. Sohail's younger son Yohan is also seen.

Alvira Agnihotri, Deanne Pandey and Elli Avram together as Aayush Sharma watches over them.

Arpita issues instructions.

Salma Khan, the matriarch of the family.

Atul Agnohitri.

Elli Avram with a guest.

Aayush's Loveratri co-star Warina Hussain gets a hand.

Deanne Pandey.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar