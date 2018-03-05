Oscar fashion: Like Emma Stone, Gal Gadot's style? VOTE!

Last updated on: March 05, 2018 09:15 IST

The best and the worse styles...

The best fashion is usually reserved for the Annual Academy Awards.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards saw a mix, however -- some great designs and some really disappointing ones on the red carpet.

Here's what the celebs looked like on one of the most glamorous evenings of the year.

Emma Stone wears a Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Gal Gadot wears a silver Givenchy gown.

Nicole Kidman's oversize bow on her strapless blue gown caught our attention.

Sandra Bullock walked the carpet in a custom-made gold and black sequined, silk Louis Vuitton gown.

Jennifer Lawrence chooses a silver Dior gown.

Viola Davis wears a pink Michael Kors gown.

Lupita Nyong'o wears a metallic gold and black one shoulder dress.

Jennifer Garner chooses a royal blue pleated gown.

Taraji P Henson puts on a custom Vera Wang Collection tulle dress.

Whoopi Goldberg wears a Christian Siriano-designed gown.

Octavia Spencer wears a teal off-shoulder gown.

Salma Hayek picks a Gucci by Alessandro Michele multi-tiered gown.

Kelly Ripa adds pink and green to her strapless black gown.

St Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, makes heads turn with her dramatic look.

She will perform perform with Sufjan Stevens, who is nominated for best original song for Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name.

Gina Rodriguez opts for a beige gown.

Laura Dern keeps it simple and stunning in a white gown.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, walk the red carpet together.

Betty Gabriel wears a teal green gown with a plunging neckline.

Allison Janney, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award, wears a red Reem Acra gown.

Zoey Deutch wears an eco-friendly Elie Saab gown.

Blanca Blanco wears a red-and-white satin gown by designer Atria Couture.