Oscars 2018: Meet the BIG Winners!

Last updated on: March 05, 2018 13:41 IST

The 90th Annual Academy Awards have been announced. A quick glance at the winners, listed in bold.



IMAGE: Sam Rockwell (Best Supporting Actor, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Frances McDormand (Best Actress award, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Allison Janney (Best Supporting Actress, I, Tonya) and Gary Oldman (Best Actor, Darkest Hour). Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images