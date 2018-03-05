Oscars 2018: Just what was Jennifer Lawrence doing?

March 05, 2018 08:20 IST

Another reason why we just *love* JLaw!

Jennifer Lawrence hardly takes her star status seriously.

At the 90th Academy Awards, the actress took a very different route from the rest of Hollywood to get to her seat.

After she walked the red carpet, JLaw grabbed a glass of wine, pulled up her sequenced Dior gown, and climbed on the seats to get to her own! It's a good thing she didn't fall this time!

She then caught up with Meryl Streep and Salma Hayek, wine glass still in hand.

We trace Jennifer's steps at the Oscars!

Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images