Malaika, Priyanka, Sunny: Who is hottest?

Ahem. Phew. Sigh.
Ah, this hawtness...
As temperatures in Mumbai rise, our actresses are keeping pace, heating up Instagram media with their pix.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
Just how hot is Malaika?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
Look at that swag!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
'It's a new dawn, new day, new life... feeling real good,' Shibani posts on Instagram.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
Mandira keeps things hot as she steps out in the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram
Sonarika keeps it hot in monochrome.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Can we join the party, Alia?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
'Disco ball!' explains Sunny.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka shows off her high fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram
Mini gives the sari a twist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu Singh Grover/Instagram
We miss Bips in the movies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Even post pack-up, Karisma looks amazing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram
Candid much?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Parineeti gets goofy.
