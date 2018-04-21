Looking forward to Lust Stories?

April 21, 2018 12:30 IST

Netflix just got more interesting!

Here's some more amazing stuff coming your way.

Netflix's original series Lust Stories has been directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

This will be the second collaboration between Netflix and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP after Love Per Square Foot.

Lust Stories will be available to Netflix members in 190 countries in June.

What are these stories about?

Karan Johar directs Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in one of the stories.

The story about Megha and Paras will be based on the theme Love and Lust, and will have some comedy as well. Neha Dhupia also stars in this story.

Bhumi Pednekar stars in Zoya Akhtar's version of Lust Stories.

Lust Stories deals with real life relationships in India.

Radhika Apte and Sairat's Akash Thosar come together in Anurag Kashyap's story.

Dibakar Banerjee directs Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The story revolves around three people -- the couple, and the husband's best friend.