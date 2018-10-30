Lisa, Zack or Dino? Who looks cutest?

October 30, 2018 12:09 IST

What a lovely idea for a wedding anniversary!

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani celebrated their wedding anniversary on the same beach that they got married on two years ago.

Their adorable son Zack Lalvani joined his folks for the celebration.

Posting a lovely Instapic, Lisa wrote, 'Two years ago on this spot of beach we said yes to a whole new life. Thank you for making me a much better.... tennis player (what doesn't kill you makes you stronger). You have truly taught me what it means to be.... a Gypsy... and you are hands down the world's best... Instagram photographer. Jokes aside, happy anniversary, best dad, tech visionary and always full of surprises -- out there acing life! We Love YOU xx.'

'P.s. Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot.'