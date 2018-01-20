Like Sonakshi's hairstyle?

Do tell us in the message board below!
Sonakshi Sinha, who just returned from a relaxing Thailand holiday, got into an experimental mood for Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.
The actress wears a permed hair look, and seems to be loving it.
Dabboo's children -- Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan -- have some fun with Sona in the behind-the-scene pictures.
