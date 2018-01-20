rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hrithik in a double role :)

Hrithik in a double role :)

January 20, 2018 08:44 IST

Scroll down to see what we mean.

If you're a Hrithik fan, it's time to get yourself Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.

There's not one, but two of Hrithik!

The photographer tries a different theme with the actor this time.

As we eagerly await the results, Dabboo's family -- wife Manisha and children Kiara, Myrah and Shivaan -- joined Hrithik for some behind-the-scene pictures.

 

MUST SEE!!!

Rediff Movies
Tags: Dabboo Ratnani, Hrithik, Aishwarya-Shah Rukh, BEST, Manisha
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use