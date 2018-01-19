PIX: Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her debut

She may not have bagged a film yet, but she has arrived.
For the first time in his 19 years of publishing his celebrity calendar, star photographer Dabboo Ratnani will present a non-actor.
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar may have not signed a movie yet, but she's got herself a spot in the calendar already.
Here's looking at the behind-the-scene pictures, with Manushi, Dabboo, his wife Manisha and kids Myrah, Kiara, Shivaan.
