PIX: Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her debut

January 19, 2018 09:18 IST

She may not have bagged a film yet, but she has arrived.

For the first time in his 19 years of publishing his celebrity calendar, star photographer Dabboo Ratnani will present a non-actor.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar may have not signed a movie yet, but she's got herself a spot in the calendar already.

Here's looking at the behind-the-scene pictures, with Manushi, Dabboo, his wife Manisha and kids Myrah, Kiara, Shivaan.

