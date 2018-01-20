Which Ranveer Singh look do you like? VOTE!

Ranveer Singh has changed.
Ranveer Singh grew a beard and moustache for his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padamaavat and became quite attached to his daadi and muchi.
It was with a heavy heart that he got rid of both -- live on social media, no less.
With Padmaavat ready for release, the actor has moved on to his new film. And a new look.
This time, it's a body change.
From a bulky, muscular, body for Padmaavat, Ranveer is getting lean for Gully Boy.
He shared this picture, and captioned it: '#padmaavat —> #gullyboy.'
Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also stars Alia Bhatt, and is about the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.
Which Ranveer look do YOU like? VOTE!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
