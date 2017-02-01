Lessons from Bollywood: How to save money!

Good tips, right here!
Money is very important, and Budget Day is as good a reminder of that as many.
Some useful tips from Bollywood on how to save and spend wisely.
Watch, learn, and incorporate.
Cycle to work
Cycling can help you save money and also get you into shape!
And you won't add to the pollution either!
Treat your date to some road-side chaat
You don't have to miss out on dating to save money.
Here's a pocket-friendly tip: Treat her to some delicious road-side food.
Recycle clothes
Have clothes in your cupboard that you don't wear? Well, put them to good use!
Cut them into pieces and stitch them together.
And Voila! you have a brand new gorgeous dress!
Delay that makeover
Valentine's Day is coming and we all want to get that sexy makeover.
But let's keep it on hold for a bit and enjoy our natural beauty.
Don't join that gym yet
Dance your way to fitness.
Fitness plus fun!
Save on rent
Convert your car into a bedroom, dining table or whatever you feel like.
Cool, isn't it?
Downsize your wedding
Big fat weddings are over-rated.
Go for a court marriage, invite only two guests and keep it simple.
Don't do your shopping yet
Yes, it's difficult, but we can avoid this for a bit.
Text, don't call
Don't call, save on your phone bill.
Just text on WhatsApp!
Save on shaving cream
Extend the no-shave November look. And the good news is, beard is in vogue!
