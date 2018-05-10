Cannes 2018: Deepika 'has tonnes to do' on Day 1

Her Cannes journey begins...
Deepika Padukone may have got the Met Gala look wrong, but she knows how to rock the Cannes game.
Right after she walked the red carpet in New York, she flew down to France to make her Cannes appearance.
And the first pictures are out!
'Tonnes to do...but pictures first,' Dee writes sharing this.
When in Cannes, pose.
Getting the make-up right.
Photoshoot ready.
Click, click!
Sharing the happy picture, Dee writes, 'touchdown Cannes... #Cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealmakeup'.
Deepika, who made her Cannes debut in 2010, walked the red carpet last year as L'Oréal's global ambassador.
Deepika walks the red carpet on Thursday and Friday.
Excited for Deepika at Cannes?
this
Comment
article