Cannes 2018: Deepika 'has tonnes to do' on Day 1

Last updated on: May 10, 2018 15:58 IST

Her Cannes journey begins...

Deepika Padukone may have got the Met Gala look wrong, but she knows how to rock the Cannes game.

Right after she walked the red carpet in New York, she flew down to France to make her Cannes appearance.

And the first pictures are out!

'Tonnes to do...but pictures first,' Dee writes sharing this.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

When in Cannes, pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

Getting the make-up right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

Photoshoot ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Loreal Paris India/Twitter

Click, click!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sharing the happy picture, Dee writes, 'touchdown Cannes... #Cannes2018 @lorealskin @lorealmakeup'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Deepika, who made her Cannes debut in 2010, walked the red carpet last year as L'Oréal's global ambassador.

Deepika walks the red carpet on Thursday and Friday.

Excited for Deepika at Cannes?