Cannes 2018: Kangana goes retro!

May 10, 2018 10:28 IST

What a glamorous debut!

When it's Kangana Ranaut, be assured it will create huge buzz.

When it comes to fashion, Kangana doesn't disappoint.

Be it with her airport looks, attending weddings or making casual appearances.

So there was no way she would go wrong with her debut appearance at Cannes.

Bollywood's diva went retro and looked awesome we think.

What do you folks think of her look? Take the poll at the end and let us know

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Kangana wears a Aakash-Tara sari by Sabyasachi Mukerji.

'The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection,' Sabyasachi tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

The styling in the making.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Giving the retro vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

That's Queen Kangana posing for multiple cameras.

Kangana ​was invited for ​an interactive session ​at the India pavilion at Cannes. Prasoon Joshi was part of it too.

Prasoon -- fresh from Bharat Ki Baat -- in conversation with Kangana.

Like Kangana's retro look?