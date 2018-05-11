Cannes 2018: Kangana's HOT debut!

Last updated on: May 11, 2018 11:42 IST

Setting the red carpet on fire!

Kangana Ranaut is making sure her debut on the red carpet at Cannes remains unforgettable.

Kangana is known for her bold choices and she maintains that.

After going retro for the first look, the star went bold and sexy for her next appearance.

She chose a Zuhair Murad sheer embroidered backless gown and carried it with poise.

She kept her hair high, and carried a nude makeup look.

