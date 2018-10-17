Janhvi, Ishaan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-2?

Last updated on: October 17, 2018 14:58 IST

We aren't saying it will happen, but a sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai would be interesting, na?

All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Is it 20 years already since Karan Johar made his first film? It seems as if it was just yesterday.

What if Karan proteges Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were to star in a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel?

Jahnavi could play the adult Anjali Khanna who runs into the Ishaan character and boom! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Kha celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, October 16. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Manish Malhotra, who Karan applauds for KKHH's dress sense, with Kareena.

Javed Akhtar famously turned down Karan Johar's request to write the lyrics for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's songs because he thought the title was risque.

Hiroo Johar, Karan's mommy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Karan's childhood bud.

At Shweta's book launch last week, Karan revealed how Shweta and he were once tied to a tree trunk as kids, victims of an Abhishek Bachchan prank. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Neelam played herself in the film.

When Twinkle Khanna turned down Karan's invitation to act in the film, the director cleverly used Mrs Funnybones's real name Tina for Rani's character.

Student of the Year 2's Ananya Pandey, another KJo protege. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Her mum Bhavna Pandey.

Tara Sutaria, the other lead in SOTY2.

Neha Dhupia, one of Karan's buddies.

Varun Dhawan, who got his first break in Karan's Student Of The Year. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Siddharth Malhotra also made his debut in Student Of The Year.

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan -- who will soon start work on Rannbhhomi starring Varun Dhawan and likely Jahnvi -- with his wife Nalini Datta, whose parents celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last week.

Kapoor & Sons Director Shakun Batra, left, and Ayan Mukerji, who is busy shooting Brahmastra, the first of the three-part superhero franchise Karan is producing.

Zoya Akhtar -- who we discovered was one of Karan's closest friends when we watched that Koffee With Karan episode four years ago -- turned 46 on Sunday, October 14.

Punit Malhotra started his directorial debut with I Hate Luv Storys for Karan's studio Dharma Productions.

Lalit Pandit, second from right, who composed the music for KKHH with his brother Jatin, with his sons and Sameer, right, who wrote the lyrics.

Jatin-Lalit and Sameer.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor whose movie career is experiencing a second bloom these days.

Anu Dewan and Seema Khan.

Lawyer Kajal Anand one of Karan's oldest friends. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Natasha Poonawalla, who is often seen with the Bolly set these days.

Good to see Nikkhil Advani -- who (minus the extra k in his first name) was an associate director on KKHH -- at the event. Advani and Johar fell out after Nikhil directed Kal Ho Na Ho, but made up much later. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar