IIFA 2018: Irrfan, Sridevi win top awards

June 25, 2018 13:43 IST

Who won what at IIFA 2018?

The 19th IIFAs saw a grand awards show at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok.

Even as the green carpet was glamorous, the stage saw a lot of talent winning their share of honour.

A look at the winners of the night.

Kriti Sanon took home the award for Best Style Icon of the Year.

Ayushmann Khurrana -- her co-star from Bareily Ki Barfi -- cheered her on.

Ranbir Kapoor presented the Best Picture Award to Producers Bhushan Kumar, Atul Kasbekar, Tanuj Garg and Director Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu.

The Best Actor award went to Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium.

As Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in London, the award was collected by Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Boney Kapoor accepted the Best Actor (Female) award for his late wife Sridevi for Mom.

'I miss her every moment of my life,' Boney said as son Arjun Kapoor and brother Anil Kapoor came on stage to comfort him.

'She was a true genius,' Anil, her co-star in many films said of Sridevi. 'The country, the world and our family misses you.'

Dia Mirza and Colors CEO Raj Nayak gave away the Best Story Award to Newton Screenwriter-Director Amit Masurkar.

Subhash Ghai and David Dhawan presentED the Best Director Award to Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary.

The late Shashi Kapoor was honoured for his Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

His nephew Rishi Kapoor and grandnephew Ranbir Kapoor accepted Shashiji's award.

Anil Kapoor gave away the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema to his 'biggest confidante' and the 'best actor in India today,' Anupam Kher.

Meher Vij was elated with her Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for Secret Superstar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Supporting Actor for Mom.

Nawaz received the honour from the legendary Rekha.

Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari and Anurag Kashyap presented Konkona Sen Sharma with the Best Debut Director Award for A Death In The Gunj.

Divya Khosla Kumar and T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar presented the Award for music direction to Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir took home the Best Lyrics Award for Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho.

Nawaz gave away the Best Playback Singer (Female) Award to Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon from Secret Superstar.

Arijit Singh won the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Arijit did not attend the IIFAs.

Photographs: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram