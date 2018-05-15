Cannes 2018: Tillotama, Vivek promote Sir

May 15, 2018 15:31 IST

Sir competes at Cannes.

Rohena Gera's debut feature Sir, starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, competes in the La Semaine de la Critique section at the world's premier film festival.

Cast and crew were present at a photo call after Sir had its first screening at Cannes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Claire Viroulaud/Facebook

Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber at the photo call.

Tillotama was styled by Ekta Rajani.

She wore a Payal Khandwala skirt and blouse and jewellery from Tachi.

Tillotama poses for the cameras.

Tillotama with Director Rohena Gera and Vivek at the screening.

Co-Producer Thierry Lenouvel, Jean-Guy Veran from the sound department, Vivek, Tillotama, Rohena, Cinematographer Dominique Colin, Editor Jacques Comets, Producer Brice Poisson -- who is also Rohena's husband -- and Composer Pierre Aviat.