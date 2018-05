Last updated on: May 14, 2018 10:51 IST

Aishwarya and her adorable daughter Aaradhya make a cute picture.

After the purple and black sequined mermaid gown on day one, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose shimmering, strapless Rami Kadi outfit on day two as she attended the screening of Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain).

Her red carpet appearance was styled by Aastha Sharma.

Aishwarya posted a cute picture with her daughter on Instagram and wrote 'LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY Happiest Mama in the World'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram