Cannes 2018: Sonam goes Indian on the red carpet

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 10:31 IST

What do you think of Sonam's red carpet look?

Sonam Kapoor opted for a lehenga -- created by Ralph & Russo, the frontrunners to create Meghan Markle's wedding dress -- on the Cannes red carpet.

Michael Russo was at Sonam's wedding last week.

Sonam's earrings were courtesy Chopard and Parandi for her by Amrapali Jewels.

She was styled by sister Rhea Kapoor and Deep Kailey, who were assisted by stylists Chandini Whabi and Lydie Harrison.

Sonam's hair was done by Stephane Lancien, her make up by Namrata Soni.

The Indian star hugged Raees actress Mahira Khan who walked the red carpet soon after Sonam.

The shaadi mehendi was clearly visible on Sonam's hands.