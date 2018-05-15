rediff.com

It is all work for team Manto

It is all work for team Manto

Last updated on: May 15, 2018 16:01 IST

Nawaz, Nandita promote Manto.

Monday was a busy day for the Manto team at Cannes.

The team attended a Studio HP event celebrating Manto at the Hotel Majestic. Earlier in the day, director and actors attended a photocall.

 

Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Director Nandita Das at the Studio HP event celebrating Manto.

 

Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin join Nawaz and Nandita at the event.

 

Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

... Also present was Divya Dutta....

 

Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

... and Shashank Arora and Feryna Wazheir.

 

Namrata Goyal joins the girl gang.

 

Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

At the photocall: Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das and Tahir Bhasin.

Tags: Nandita Das, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shashank Arora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Bhasin
 

