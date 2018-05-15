It is all work for team Manto

Nawaz, Nandita promote Manto.
Monday was a busy day for the Manto team at Cannes.
The team attended a Studio HP event celebrating Manto at the Hotel Majestic. Earlier in the day, director and actors attended a photocall.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Director Nandita Das at the Studio HP event celebrating Manto.
Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin join Nawaz and Nandita at the event.
... Also present was Divya Dutta....
... and Shashank Arora and Feryna Wazheir.
Namrata Goyal joins the girl gang.
At the photocall: Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das and Tahir Bhasin.
