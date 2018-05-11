Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi makes red carpet debut

May 11, 2018 10:57 IST

Huma gets her first taste of Cannes!

Huma Qureshi made her debut at the Cannes film festival.

Instead of a gown or traditional Indian wear, the actress surprisingly chose a pant suit, designed by Nikhil Thampi.

Of course, she looked gorgeous!

Grey Goose is hosting Huma at Cannes and she will attend brand curated events on the French Riviera.

She walked the red carpet for the screening of Plaire , aimer, courir and rubbed shoulders with Lupita Nyong'o.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram