rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi makes red carpet debut

Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi makes red carpet debut

May 11, 2018 10:57 IST

Huma gets her first taste of Cannes!

Huma Qureshi made her debut at the Cannes film festival.

Instead of a gown or traditional Indian wear, the actress surprisingly chose a pant suit, designed by Nikhil Thampi.

Of course, she looked gorgeous!

Grey Goose is hosting Huma at Cannes and she will attend brand curated events on the French Riviera.

She walked the red carpet for the screening of Plaire , aimer, courir and rubbed shoulders with Lupita Nyong'o.

Like her look? Do vote at the end!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Huma and Lupita Nyong'o. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Huma Qureshi, Lupita Nyong, Instagram, Grey Goose, Nikhil Thampi
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use