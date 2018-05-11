Cannes 2018: Deepika ready to rock and roll!

Last updated on: May 11, 2018 11:30 IST

Is that an angel or what?

Deepika Padukone made her first red carpet appearance at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival.

She attended the premiere of Sorry Angel.

Dee wore a gown from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2018 Bridal Collection.

The designer describes the outfit as, 'a sleeveless figure hugging gown with plunging neckline and fully beaded in white shimmering stones and leaves with matching cape'.

She ditched her bun this time and let her hair lose with soft curls.

The nude lip shade, smokey eyes and the Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings completed the look.

'Ready to rock and roll...,' Dee writes, sharing a picture on Instagram.

What do you think of Deepika's first Cannes look? Do vote at the end!

Photograph: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images