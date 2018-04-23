Box Office: Nanu Ki Jaanu, Beyond The Clouds opens poorly

April 23, 2018 15:30 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Nanu Ki Jaanu saw a poor opening at the box office, with a slight improvement over the weekend. That's no help, however; the film is a flop.

Beyond The Clouds saw a similar fate.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Nanu Ki Jaanu

Cast: Patralekhaa, Abhay Deo, Manu Rishi, Brijendra Kala and Himani Shivpuri.

Director: Faraz Haider.

What works: Good performances; unique story.

What doesn't: Flawed execution.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Poor opening.

Beyond The Clouds

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanna.

Director: Majid Maijidi.

What works: Ishaan Khatter.

What doesn't: Tried and tested formula.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Poor opening.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao.

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

What works: Novel story, good performances.

What doesn't: Slow narrative.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Below average. The Rediff Review

Blackmail

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Anuja Sathe.

Director: Abhinay Deo.

What works: Good performances, well directed, never loses its sting.

What doesn't: Slow narrative.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Missing

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Annu Kapoor.

Director: Mukul Abhyankar.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Monotonous and drab.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Baaghi 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda.

Director: Ahmed Khan.

What works: Tiger Shroff.

What doesn't: Laughable twists and characters, no plot.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Superhit.

Hichki

Cast: Rani Mukerji.

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.

What works: Rani Mukerji.

What doesn't: Too predictable.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Rajkumar Gupta.

What works: Ajay Devgn.

What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.

Director: Vishal Pandya.

What works: Good story.

What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.

Number of weeks: 6.

Box Office verdict: Below Average.

3 Storeys

Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.

Director: Arjun Mukerjee.

What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.

What doesn't: Slow beginning.

Number of weeks: 6.

Box Office verdict: Flop.