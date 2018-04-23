Box Office: Nanu Ki Jaanu, Beyond The Clouds opens poorly

The hits and misses of the week.
Nanu Ki Jaanu saw a poor opening at the box office, with a slight improvement over the weekend. That's no help, however; the film is a flop.
Beyond The Clouds saw a similar fate.
Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.
Nanu Ki Jaanu
Cast: Patralekhaa, Abhay Deo, Manu Rishi, Brijendra Kala and Himani Shivpuri.
Director: Faraz Haider.
What works: Good performances; unique story.
What doesn't: Flawed execution.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Poor opening.
Beyond The Clouds
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanna.
Director: Majid Maijidi.
What works: Ishaan Khatter.
What doesn't: Tried and tested formula.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Poor opening.
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao.
Director: Shoojit Sircar.
What works: Novel story, good performances.
What doesn't: Slow narrative.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Below average.
Blackmail
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Anuja Sathe.
Director: Abhinay Deo.
What works: Good performances, well directed, never loses its sting.
What doesn't: Slow narrative.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Missing
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Annu Kapoor.
Director: Mukul Abhyankar.
What works: Nothing!
What doesn't: Monotonous and drab.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Baaghi 2
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda.
Director: Ahmed Khan.
What works: Tiger Shroff.
What doesn't: Laughable twists and characters, no plot.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Superhit.
Hichki
Cast: Rani Mukerji.
Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.
What works: Rani Mukerji.
What doesn't: Too predictable.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Raid
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.
Director: Rajkumar Gupta.
What works: Ajay Devgn.
What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.
Number of weeks: 5.
Box Office verdict: Average.
Hate Story 4
Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.
Director: Vishal Pandya.
What works: Good story.
What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.
Number of weeks: 6.
Box Office verdict: Below Average.
3 Storeys
Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.
Director: Arjun Mukerjee.
What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.
What doesn't: Slow beginning.
Number of weeks: 6.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
