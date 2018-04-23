Sunny, Disha, Bipasha: Who's the hottest?

Last updated on: April 23, 2018 12:14 IST

It's getting hotter, isn't it?

Like the summer, Instagram is also getting hotter by the day.

Celebs have posted stunning pictures on Instagram, and we bring them to you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

'Working hard! Do not disrupt my flow .. beach bum for life,' Shibani captions this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

'Got em cool sunnies to avoid the shady.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti can't decide her favourite shade of blue between the sky, the ocean and the Bondi Iceberg pools in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

A colour Sunny never thought she would be into. But she sure makes it look good.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika gets into the Goa mood!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

In love with Disha's style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira gives the sari a new spin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni roy/Instagram

Mouni's dancing smile makes memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'Take every chance you get in life, because some things only happen once.' Agree with Nargis?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita's Bengali New Year post: '#shubhonoboborsho Happyyyyy #bengali New Year to you & all your loved ones!!! To new beginnings & #poilaboishak I love you guys, #YOU are my celebration!!! #duggadugga.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

'May my Heart be Kind... My Mind be Fierce... And my Spirit Brave... Forever!!!' writes Bips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita is all ready for her new show, Naagin 3.