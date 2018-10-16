rediff.com

Bigg Boss 12: Who will get eliminated? PREDICT!

October 16, 2018 14:22 IST

Will Karanvir Bohra be shown the door?

After Nehha Pendse's emotional goodbye, Bigg Boss dropped a bomb.

It ordered the break-up of all the jodis: Deepak-Urvashi, Sourabh-Shivashish, Saba-Somi and Anup Jalota-Jasleen.

To make things worse, each jodi was asked to nominate among themselves for the week's eliminations.

It obviously got the contestants emotional, disturbed and bitter.

 

Anup Jalota and Sreesanth, who return to the house from the secret room, tell the other contestants how manipulative Dipika is.

Which of the nominated contestants will be eliminated next? PREDICT!

