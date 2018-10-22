Arbaaz is in love, man!

Last updated on: October 22, 2018 13:06 IST

You can almost hear his Bhai exclaim!

Arbaaz Khan celebrated Navratri with his Italian girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Gujarat.

'Celebrated #Navratri with @giorgia.andriani22 at @bageshreefilms Navratri 2018, Gandhidham, Gujarat. It's always so refreshing to visit Gujarat and enjoy the warmth & hospitality', Arbaaz posted on social media with plenty of pix from the event.

'Had an amazing time celebrating #Navratri & #Dusshera with the lovely wasiyon of #Gandhidham, Gujarat and @arbaazkhanofficial @BageshreeFilms Navratri 2018 will be remembered', Giorgia posted.

Giorgia and Arbaaz seem a couple very much in love. Good for them, we say.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz's ex, may be close to making her much whispered about love choice known too. Hmmm to that.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani/Instagram