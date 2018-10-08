Hmmm... Arjun, Malaika party together!

October 08, 2018 11:49 IST

There have long been whispers about the pensive Cancerian and sultry Scorpion.

Designer Sandeep Khosla hosted a party on Saturday night.

The Kapoors were present in numbers -- Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor... As were other long-time Juhu nivasis Aarti Shetty and Kunal Rawal.

Then... Arjun Kapoor arrived with Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora.

Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun's chachu.

Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's missus.

When will Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay's pretty daughter, make her movie debut?

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's younger daughter and head of his production company, arrived with cousin Khushi Kapoor.

Designer Kunal Rawal and a close friend of the Kapoors.

Producer Aarti Shetty.

Kapil 'Juno' Chopra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar